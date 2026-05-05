Sarasota’s Be Fabulous Music & Arts Pride Fest to celebrate 16 years

Fabulous Arts Foundation Executive Director Shannon Fortner. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

SARASOTA | The Fabulous Arts Foundation will hold its Be Fabulous Music & Arts Pride Fest May 7-9, a celebration of LGBTQ+ culture and community.

The annual gathering will mark 16 years of festivities from FabAF. Events continue the organization’s “longstanding mission of uplifting LGBTQIA+ voices through music, visual art, performance and community-centered programming.”

Festivities will begin May 7 with the opening reception of “Still We Rise: Queer & Trans Defiance” from 6-10 p.m. at its 925 Maddox Gallery Studios + LGBTQIA+ Center.

Located at 925 N. Lime Ave., FabAF’s home base officially opened last month. It serves “as a dynamic hub where the arts intersect with mental health services and inclusive programming creating a space where individuals feel seen, heard and supported.”

The opening night will spotlight works by Alfred Garcia and John Gascot, along with a full exhibition opening to the public. It’s billed as a “celebration of queer and trans artists creating boldly, living loudly and rising anyway.”

A Tea4T Drag Open Stage will follow at the venue May 8 from 9-11:30 p.m. Attendees will enjoy “a high-energy drag and performance showcase uplifting kings, queens and all that is beyond.” The community will also have access to the exhibition and more.

This year’s Be Fabulous Music & Arts Pride Fest will follow May 9 from 3-10 p.m. at Selby Five Points Park, located at 1 Central Ave. in Sarasota.

“The final day of the festival transforms downtown Sarasota into a vibrant hub of music, art and community celebration,” organizers shared. “Headlining performances include The Tilt, Sorry Barb, Lesa Silvermore Band, MeteorEYES and DJ Dalignaga, founder of Art House of Tampa.”

The park will also feature vendors, food trucks, visual artists and community nonprofits, “creating a space that highlights both creative expression and grassroots organizing.” Attendees can also enjoy a Youth Makers Booth and Collage & Zine Booth.

“This day is a visible and joyful gathering in the heart of downtown Sarasota, continuing the festival’s legacy of accessibility, inclusion and cultural celebration,” FabAF notes.

FabAF Executive Director Shannon Fortner says they’re eager to get the celebration started — particularly with the organization’s new venue, which all proceeds benefit to support year-round programming for LGBTQ+ Sarasota.

“I’m incredibly excited for this year’s celebration not just for the joy it brings, but for what our new space represents,” Fortner says. “It’s a home for our community to be seen, heard and celebrated in all the ways we deserve.”

Read more below:

The Fabulous Arts Foundation will celebrate 16 years with its Be Fabulous Music & Arts Pride Festival May 7-9 in Sarasota. Visit FabAF.org for more information.

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