Pride of Tampa holds inaugural Taste of Pride in Ybor

Pride of Tampa board members and supporters at Taste of Pride. (Photo by Kimberly DeFalco)

TAMPA | Pride of Tampa held its inaugural Taste of Pride March 7 at 1920 Ybor, its first major fundraiser featuring local restaurants, fan favorite entertainers and more.

“Taste of Pride was a huge success! We are absolutely over the moon with excitement,” organizers shared March 10. “With 450 people in attendance, the energy, community and support were incredible.”

Vice President Aaron Horcha tells Watermark Out News the gathering raised $15,000 for the new nonprofit. Participants sampled offerings from 7th + Grove, 1920 Aguila, Barrio, Gaspar’s Grotto, Giancarlo’s, Lara, Mema’s Alaskan Tacos, Showbar and Soul de Cuba Cafe.

Attendees selected their favorite eats using tickets. Barrio won first place along with a year of bragging rights while Giancarlo’s came in second.

Guests also enjoyed entertainment from KC Starzz, Kori Stevens, Rockell Blu and Alexis De La Mer.

“Considering the short amount of time we had to plan this event, the outcome was truly outstanding,” Pride of Tampa also noted afterwards. “The community showed up, and together we created something special.”

Read more about Taste of Pride and view photos by Kimberly DeFalco below:

Pride of Tampa 2026 will be held March 28. Read more in Watermark Out News’ Pride in Tampa magazine publishing March 12 and at PrideOfTampa.com.

