PHOTOS: Mexican Consulate holds Pulse remembrance ceremony

Photo by Bellanee Plaza

ORLANDO | On the 10th anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting, the Mexican consulate in Orlando held a bilingual ceremony to honor the victims.

It was the first event of the day on June 12 and included a bell-ringing ceremony as community members read each of the 49 names. The consulate said the ceremony is a time for reflection, respect and solidarity. Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords was in attendance for the ceremony.

There was also a candid campfire-style conversation between Joel Morales of Contigo Fund and Rev. Dr. Reyes, Pastor of Nueva Comunidad Christian Church and Pastor for Hispanic Ministries of the Florida Disciples Regional Church.

Four victims were Mexican, and shortly after the shooting, the consulate helped families with the logistics of flying loved ones back to their home country.

“As we remember the 49 lives stolen and all those impacted, we honor them not only with our words, but with action: by standing together, building community, and continuing the fight for a future where everyone can live safely and authentically,” Samuel Vilchez Santiago, political candidate for Florida House District 43, said.

Watermark Out News attended the remembrance ceremony. View our photos below.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza.

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