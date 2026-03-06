Orlando Fringe to celebrate ’35 Years Weird’ this May

(Photo via Orlando Fringe’s Facebook)

ORLANDO | Orlando Fringe has announced the theme for its 35th annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, returning to Loch Haven Park on May 12-25.

Orlando Fringe is a 14-day immersive cultural experience featuring over 1,000 ticketed performances spanning a wide array of genres, such as theatre, dance, storytelling, musicals, comedy and more. This year’s theme is “35 Years Weird.”

Free festival highlights include an outdoor music festival, Visual Fringe, which features pieces of art on display and for sale throughout festival grounds, and Kids Fringe featuring weekend play and entertainment for the young and young-at-heart.

The festival unites local, national and international artists with the Central Florida community, creating a uniquely diverse arts experience. As the longest-running Fringe theatre festival in the United States, Orlando Fringe is founded on being: 100% uncensored, unjuried, accessible and inclusive, with 100% of ticket sales going directly back to the artists.

“Fringe has always been a place where artists get to show up exactly as they are and audiences get to experience something they cannot see anywhere else,” Artistic Director Tempestt Halstead said. “For 35 years, we have trusted artists with the space, and that trust has built a community that keeps coming back. This year, as we celebrate 35 Years Weird, we are not asking anyone to be anything other than curious. Come ready to be surprised! Come ready to feel something! That is what Fringe has always done best.”

Centralized in Loch Haven Park, the festival features five venues and Visual Fringe HQ at the John & Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center, four venues at Orlando Family Stage and Kids Fringe at the Orlando Garden Club. BYOV’s (“Bring Your Own Venues”) this year includes Renaissance Theatre Company, The Starlite Room at SAVOY, B-side at Ten10 Brewing Co., and a new location, Ivanhoe 1915, along with various site-specific venues chosen by artists.

“May in Orlando means Fringe!” Director of Experience Genevieve Bernard said. “This May, we celebrate 35 Years Weird—35 years of weird, wacky, unique and wonderfully fringe-y art right here in our community. Orlando is so fortunate to have this festival in its backyard, year after year, and we’re proud of the incredible arts ecosystem the Fringe has helped build. Let’s come together to support these amazing artists, enjoy something truly special and celebrate 35 Years Weird!”

2026 Fringe key festival dates:

April 15 – Local Artist Teaser Show at the Peach Venue at Orlando Family Stage

April 15 – Tickets go on sale for Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

May 12 – Ribbon cutting, official festival opening, and National/International Artist Teaser Show at the Peach Venue at Orlando Family Stage

May 12-25 – Time to Fringe and Celebrate 35 Years Weird!

May 25 – Patrons Pick Day and Closing Ceremonies

For more information and updates on Orlando Fringe 2026, visit OrlandoFringe.org.

