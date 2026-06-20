Juleigh Mayfield, trailblazing intersex activist, dies at 51

(Photo via Juleigh A. Mayfield’s Facebook)

ORLANDO | Juleigh Mayfield, a pioneering intersex activist, passed away on the early morning of June 20 due to renal failure at 51.

Mayfield’s advocacy, leadership and unwavering commitment to justice helped the LGBTQ+ community. Over the past 10 years, she used her voice to educate people on what it means to be intersex and has fought for intersex rights and equal treatment, both socially and legally.

On April 29, Mayfield that she was in the end stages of kidney failure. She said her nephrologist told her that if she doesn’t start dialysis in the next month, she could be gone by the end of summer. However, she shared that she decided she will not be doing dialysis and will be seeking alternative medicine.

Manny Carames-West, Mayfield’s best friend, confirmed her passing to Watermark Out News. He said Mayfield was like a sister to him. Although he said the realization of losing Mayfield hasn’t settled in because Mayfield prepared him.

“She always talked about it, and I think she did a good job of sort of prepping the people who were close to her for that this eventually was going to become a reality, because she was getting tired of the struggle,” Carames-West shares. “Not only did she have a struggle with the world accepting who she was, but her body was attacking her constantly.

“And there are things I won’t share, but it was very difficult at some times, and she really needed emotional support to be around her,” he continued. “She put on a good face, though, and she put on a good front, as any powerful woman would. But in the end, we kind of knew this was coming.”

As an XXY woman, Mayfield was born with a partial uterus, one cracked fallopian, one ovary, one testicle, a female-sized heart, male-sized lungs, a diminished Adam’s apple and breast tissue.

Carames-West says Mayfield loved her transgender community, but she was often ruled in with them to say that she was transgender, but she was not. He says that she was just one type of person, but there are so many different variations of intersex.

Mayfield spoke to Watermark Out News in 2024 about how she felt that the job as an advocate for the intersex community can never be done; regardless of how small or large the impact is, it must continue one small change at a time.

“I know I’m creating ripples that long term might make a difference. That’s important to me,” Mayfield said. “Nobody said advocacy was easy … but once it finds you, you feel like you need to keep doing it for the people behind you.”

Carames-West has spoken to another good friend of Mayfield and learned she was starting an intersex foundation, and although it is still very fresh, he says they will work to get it rooted. He says he wants to get it funded so the intersex community can know about Mayfield and know there is hope for them.

On Facebook, Carames-West said he had no words, just love for her passing.

Gina Duncan shared her condolences on Facebook and said Central Florida has lost an amazing person.

Equality Florida shared on Facebook that Mayfield will be remembered for her sharp wit, compassionate spirit and tireless advocacy.

Watermark Out News is working to obtain additional details and comments. This story will be updated.

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