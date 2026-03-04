Suspect in deadly Orlando shooting granted $75K bond

ORLANDO | In a hearing on March 2, the man accused in a shooting outside SAVOY Orlando was granted a $75,000 bond.

Jean Gabriel Borja Gil De La Madr, 37, was charged with second-degree murder with a firearm after fleeing the scene.

Julien Emmanuel Cruz, 33, was killed early Feb. 22 in the 1900 block of North Orange Avenue, north of Lake Ivanhoe, according to the Orlando Police Department. Borja was engaged in an argument with the victim when police said he went to his car, retrieved a firearm and shot Cruz.

An Orlando Police Homicide detective testified that the one shell casing located in Borja’s car matched the gun that his family turned over as evidence.

The detective also said the medical examiner ruled Cruz died from one gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Borja’s defense attorney, Mark O’Mara, argued his client should be released from jail and a judge agreed, deciding prosecutors were unable to provide sufficient evidence to prove he should not be.

Borja was released from jail on the morning of March 3.

The conditions of his release include no possession of weapons or firearms, no contact with witnesses or family members of the victim, no returning to the scene of the crime, surrendering his passport and no possession of drugs or alcohol.

In a few months, O’Mara told WESH 2 he’ll file a motion for a self-defense immunity hearing, or what’s commonly known as “stand your ground.” O’Mara argues that Borja shot Cruz in self-defense as he became the victim of a forcible felony when Cruz and his boyfriend followed him back to his vehicle.

Cruz’s family has launched a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses and the cost of repatriating Cruz to Pennsylvania. As of March 4, $15,910 was raised, and the goal is $22K.

To donate, visit GoFundMe.com.

