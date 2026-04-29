Orlando organizations to award over $100K in LGBTQ+ scholarships

The LGBT+ Center Orlando. (Photo by Aidan Carmody)

ORLANDO | Four of Central Florida’s leading advocacy and philanthropic organizations have announced a joint scholarship ceremony, with awards totaling more than $100,000.

This historic show of solidarity is from The LGBT+ Center Orlando, Central Florida Foundation, The Dru Project and the Singhaus Scholarship for Performing Arts. The organizations are aligning efforts to highlight scholarship recipients and celebrate their collective commitment to the LGBTQ+ community.

These scholarships provide critical financial assistance to LGBTQ+ students and allies pursuing higher education, vocational training and careers in the arts.

“By coming together, we are doing more than just handing out checks; we are sending a message to our youth that their community is investing in their future,” said George Wallace, CEO of The Center Orlando. “This $100,000 investment represents our collective belief in the brilliance and resilience of LGBTQ+ students in central Florida.”

The scholarships being awarded are as follows:

The Dru Project: Continuing the legacy of Christopher Andrew “Drew” Leinonen, offering “Spirit of Dru” scholarships to student leaders and advocates.



Continuing the legacy of Christopher Andrew “Drew” Leinonen, offering “Spirit of Dru” scholarships to student leaders and advocates. Singhaus Scholarship for Performing Arts: Providing need-based aid for students pursuing careers in theatre, costume design, and the creative arts.



Providing need-based aid for students pursuing careers in theatre, costume design, and the creative arts. The Center Orlando: Facilitating academic grants for students across Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties.



Facilitating academic grants for students across Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. Central Florida Foundation: The OnePulse Scholarship Fund, prioritizing applicants who are survivors, family members, and first responders of the Pulse Tragedy, and the Juan Ramon Guerrero Scholarship Fund, focusing on students studying finance or a finance-related field and who have had positive impact in and support for the LGBTQ community.

Students who are interested in applying for these scholarships can find eligibility requirements and deadlines by visiting each individual organization’s website. All applications for the 2026 academic year are currently open except for Central Florida Foundation’s scholarship. That opportunity will reopen in early spring 2027. The other three have deadlines approaching in late spring and early summer.

The four organizations will hold a reception honoring the students on July 22, 2026.

For more information on the organizations, visit TheCenterOrlando.org, CFFound.org, TheDruProject.org and SinghausScholarship.org.

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