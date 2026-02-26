Watermark Out News 33.05: The Gunshine State

The Gunshine State: LGBTQ+ Floridians seek gun safety training amid rising tensions. Winter Pride’s Global Rainbow Project lights up St. Petersburg. TransMasc Orlando launches new auto workshop series.
CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08
Gay man killed outside of SAVOY, suspect charged.
TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
The Hangar owner addresses LGBTQ+ remarks.
THE REST | Page 15
Introducing new viewpoint writer Sheree L. Greer.
THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
Portrait project documents transgender Floridians.
THEGUNSHINE STATE | Page 20
LGBTQ+ Floridians seek gun safety training amid rising tensions.
SETTING SAIL | Page 23
“Lilly and the Pirates the Musical” is now playing at Orlando Family Stage.
