Watermark Out News 33.05: The Gunshine State

The Gunshine State: LGBTQ+ Floridians seek gun safety training amid rising tensions. Winter Pride’s Global Rainbow Project lights up St. Petersburg. TransMasc Orlando launches new auto workshop series.

CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08

Gay man killed outside of SAVOY, suspect charged.



TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10

The Hangar owner addresses LGBTQ+ remarks.



THE REST | Page 15

Introducing new viewpoint writer Sheree L. Greer.



THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19

Portrait project documents transgender Floridians.



THEGUNSHINE STATE | Page 20

LGBTQ+ Floridians seek gun safety training amid rising tensions.



SETTING SAIL | Page 23

“Lilly and the Pirates the Musical” is now playing at Orlando Family Stage.



