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Watermark Out News 33.07: Sign of Hope

By Caitlin Sause

Sign of Hope: Orlando moves forward with permanent Pulse memorial. Queer Asian museum opens in St. Petersburg. Gay, Black veteran launches historic Orange County bid.

CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08
Aaron Emmanuel Lewis launches historic Orange County bid.

TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
SilkPride opens Queer Asian Museum in St. Petersburg.

QUEERLY BELOVED | Page 15
Rev. Jakob Hero-Shaw returns with his latest viewpoint.

THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
TransMasc Orlando builds inclusive and intentional spaces.

SIGN OF HOPE | Page 21
Orlando moves forward with permanent Pulse memorial.

CONNECTING COMMUNITY | Page 23
“Embracing Our Differences” features LGBTQ+ work in St. Petersburg and Sarasota.

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