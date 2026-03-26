Watermark Out News 33.07: Sign of Hope

Sign of Hope: Orlando moves forward with permanent Pulse memorial. Queer Asian museum opens in St. Petersburg. Gay, Black veteran launches historic Orange County bid.

CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08

Aaron Emmanuel Lewis launches historic Orange County bid.



TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10

SilkPride opens Queer Asian Museum in St. Petersburg.



QUEERLY BELOVED | Page 15

Rev. Jakob Hero-Shaw returns with his latest viewpoint.



THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19

TransMasc Orlando builds inclusive and intentional spaces.



SIGN OF HOPE | Page 21

Orlando moves forward with permanent Pulse memorial.



CONNECTING COMMUNITY | Page 23

“Embracing Our Differences” features LGBTQ+ work in St. Petersburg and Sarasota.



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