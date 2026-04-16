Senegalese court issues first conviction under new anti-LGBTQ law

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A Senegalese court has issued the first conviction under a new law that further criminalizes consensual same-sex sexual relations.

The Associated Press notes the court in Pikine-Guédiawaye, a suburb of Dakar, the Senegalese capital, on April 10 convicted a 24-year-old man of committing “acts against nature and public indecency” and sentenced him to six years in prison.

Authorities arrested the man, who Senegalese media reports identified as Mbaye Diouf, earlier this month. The court also fined him 2 million CFA ($3,591.04).

Lawmakers in the African country on March 11 nearly unanimously passed the measure that increases the penalty for anyone convicted of engaging in consensual same-sex sexual relations from one to five years in prison to five to 10 years. The bill that Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko introduced also prohibits the “promotion” or “financing” of homosexuality in Senegal.

MassResistance, an anti-LGBTQ group based in the U.S., reportedly worked with Senegalese groups to advance the bill that President Bassirou Diomaye Faye signed on March 31.

“This prison sentence is unlawful under international law,” said Human Rights Watch on April 15. “Senegal is bound by treaty obligations that protect every person’s right to dignity, privacy, and equality.”

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