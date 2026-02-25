GayDays reverses course, announces ‘full return’ in Orlando

(Photo via GayDays)

ORLANDO | GayDays announced its “full return” on Feb. 24, confirming that this year’s 35th anniversary celebration will take place June 4–8 after originally announcing the organization’s events would not take place in 2026.

Organizers said they are moving forward with a renewed format designed to create a more immersive, community-centered experience, including exclusive use of the host hotel, Holiday Inn & Suites Orlando SW.

For 2026, the entire property, including all guest rooms, event spaces and amenities, will be reserved exclusively for GayDays attendees, according to a press release. The goal is to provide a private, welcoming environment where the LGBTQ+ community can gather, celebrate and connect throughout the weekend.

“We took the time to make the right decision for our community and for the future of GayDays,” said Josh Duke, co-owner of GayDays. “In 2026, the entire property will be dedicated to our guests, creating the immersive, adult-focused experience people have been asking for.”

All official programming will move forward as planned, including daytime pool parties, nightly entertainment, The GayDays Vendor Expo and marketplace, Mr. GayDays and Miss GayDays Pageants, the Red Room late-night experience and adult-themed programming.

The earlier planning pause allowed organizers to evaluate options and secure a structure that supports both the guest experience and the long-term stability of the event.

“We didn’t want to move forward unless we could deliver the experience our community expects,” said Charles Cantrell, co-owner and event partner. “Now that everything is in place, our focus is on bringing people together and making 2026 a strong return.”

Organizers also confirmed that the longstanding tradition of wearing red T-shirts at Walt Disney World on Saturday, June 6, which is not operated by Gay Days, Inc., will continue as part of the weekend.

Participants in the informal community gathering, which has happened for decades, as well as other celebrations set for Orlando’s big LGBTQ+ weekend, had already confirmed they would take place.

Watermark Out News has reached out for additional comment and will update this story should it be received.

For more information, visit: GayDays.com

