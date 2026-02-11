GayDays 2026 ‘pause’ will not affect Orlando’s other LGBTQ+ events

GayDays 2023. (Watermark Out News file photo)

ORLANDO | GayDays, which produces events as a part of Orlando’s annual LGBTQ+ weekend each June, has reconfirmed to Watermark Out News that the organization’s 2026 events have been paused. Other events will proceed as planned.

The group’s decision will not impact “Gay Day” at Disney’s Magic Kingdom, an informal community gathering that has happened for decades, or other events held each year that are not produced or managed by GayDays, Inc.

Josh Duke, co-owner of GayDays, says he encourages the community to support Gay Day at Disney as that event is still happening. He says he understands the confusion due to the similar names but reiterates that the events aren’t related.

“We want people to show up, wear their red shirt for the photograph at Magic Kingdom… and our event that was scheduled is currently on pause,” Duke says. The organization also posted about its return via social media:

He says there will be an announcement on Feb. 13 from GayDays with more information on the future of the 2026 event. This year’s 35th anniversary celebration will not take place June 4-7.

Duke explains the pause is due to contracts with the Double Tree hotel and sponsorships, adding that it was not related to financials. The organization also needed to “regroup.”

GayDays updated its website Feb. 11 sharing that “no final determination has been made” regarding the 2026 event, explaining that the website will remain the official source for updates. The organization said it will communicate directly with guests, partners and the community once a decision is finalized.

“Our team is actively working behind the scenes to evaluate venue options and determine the best path forward,” organizers shared. “We are making progress and will share an official update as soon as a final decision is confirmed.”

Organizers initially billed this year’s celebration as GayDays’ “biggest and best yet, with unforgettable events, dazzling performances and non-stop fun all under one roof at our host hotel.” It would have followed last year’s muted celebration.

Other events set for Orlando’s big LGBTQ+ weekend will proceed as planned. One Magical Weekend, currently scheduled for June 4-8, confirmed it would return after GayDays’ announcement.

Ethan Suarez, CEO of Pineapple Healthcare which operates the celebration, confirmed to Watermark Out News that OMW and Bear Jamboree remain “fully on track” for 2026. He reiterated that OMW is not associated with GayDays because he knows people tend to confuse the two organizations.

“We do wish GayDays the best and we hope this is just a pause,” Suarez shares. “…You have to support our local organizations. Yes we do draw an international crowd for these major events but it is affecting all the local pride, local businesses.”

Girls in Wonderland is also currently scheduled June 4-8 and The Pride Cup from the KindRED Pride Foundation is set to return June 5-7.

For more information and updates, visit GayDays.com.

