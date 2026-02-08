GayDays announces 2026 ‘pause’ in Orlando

(Graphic via GayDays/Facebook)

ORLANDO | GayDays announced a 2026 “pause” Feb. 8, noting that this year’s 35th anniversary celebration will not take place June 4-7.

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to pause the GayDays Orlando event scheduled for June 2026,” organizers shared. They cited “changes to our host hostel agreement, the loss of key sponsorship support and broader challenges currently impacting LGBTQIA+ events nationwide,” advising it would be “impossible to deliver the experience our community deserves.”

They also called the “difficult decision” a “pause — not an ending.”

“For more than 30 years, GayDays has been built by and for our community,” they continued. “Our focus now is on reimagining the future and returning with a stronger, more sustainable event.”

Organizers initially billed this year’s celebration as GayDays’ “biggest and best yet, with unforgettable events, dazzling performances and non-stop fun all under one roof at our host hotel.” It would have followed last year’s muted celebration.

Some scheduled entertainers began receiving notice about this year’s pause Feb. 7. In addition to a social media statement, GayDays also shared the news via its website.

“GayDays Family — it is with very heavy hearts that we share GayDays 2026 will not take place this year,” a notice reads. “This was an incredibly difficult decision and one that was only made after every possible option was explored.

“GayDays has always been more than an event — it is community, family, and a place where so many memories are made,” it continues. “While this pause is painful, it also gives us the opportunity to step back, listen, and begin shaping a stronger and reimagined GayDays for the future. Thank you for your continued love, patience, and support. This is not goodbye — it’s a reset, and we look forward to creating the future of GayDays together.”

Read the full statement below:

Other events set for Orlando’s big LGBTQ+ weekend will proceed as planned. One Magical Weekend, currently scheduled for June 4-8, confirmed it would return after GayDays’ announcement.

“We’re heartbroken to see another beloved event take a pause. Our community feels it every time something like this happens,” organizers shared via social media. “Pride traditions matter, and we don’t take any of them lightly.

“At the same time, we’re incredibly grateful and honestly in awe of the love you’ve shown One Magical Weekend,” they continued. “June 2026 is almost completely sold out, and that’s because of YOU. Thousands of intentional visitors choosing to show up, travel with purpose, and celebrate queer joy together in Orlando.”

Read more:

Girls in Wonderland is also currently scheduled June 4-8 and The Pride Cup from the KindRED Pride Foundation is set to return June 5-7.

Watermark Out News has reached out for additional comment and will update this story should it be received.

