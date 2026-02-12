Watermark Out News 33.04: As the World Turns/Bigger & Brighter

As the World Turns: OMA debuts David LaChapelle’s largest retrospective. Bigger & Brighter: Winter Pride returns for second year to light up St. Petersburg. TIGLFF premieres new look and vision. GayDays announces 2026 events ‘pause’.

CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08

GayDays announces 2026 pause in Orlando.



TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch files for reelection.



BEYOND THE LINE | Page 15

Introducing new viewpoint writer Athena Reich.



THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19

Girl Rock St. Pete turns up the sound.



AS THE WORLD TURNS | Page 20

Orlando Museum of Art debuts largest David LaChapelle retrospective.



BIGGER & BRIGHTER | Page 23

Winter Pride returns for second year to light up St. Petersburg.



