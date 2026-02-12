PHOTOS: Orlando honors Addison Taylor with ‘Life of the Party’

(Photo by Danny Garcia)

ORLANDO | Friends, family and fans gathered at Southern Nights Orlando Feb. 11 for “Life of… The Party,” a celebration honoring late entertainer and LGBTQ+ advocate Addison Taylor.

The evening was filled with music, tears and laughter, as many said Taylor would have wanted. The Orlando icon died late last year at 41.

Guests traveled from across the country to reconnect, share memories and pay their respects. The celebration was emceed by Blue Star, who wore one of Taylor’s shirts as a dress in tribute.

Those closest to Taylor shared heartfelt — and often hysterical — stories, while tributes from their drag father and drag mother reminded everyone just how deeply they were loved. Performances throughout the night raised tips benefiting National Miss Comedy Queen, a cause close to Taylor’s heart. Taylor co-owned ANR Productions, which produces the fan favorite pageant.

The evening was catered by Wawa, a favorite of Taylor’s that drew knowing laughs from the crowd that found it perfectly on brand.

Taylor was remembered as genuine, brutally honest, wildly funny and unapologetically themselves — someone who never did anything halfway, except maybe their choice of footwear in drag. The packed club spoke volumes about the impact Taylor had and how fiercely the icon will be missed.

For more information or to support Taylor’s GoFundMe, visit GoFundMe.com/4a3820FE6. Watermark Out News attended the celebration and you can view our photos below.

Photos by Danny Garcia.

