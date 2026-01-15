‘Addison Taylor: Life of… THE Party!’ to honor Orlando icon

Addison Taylor. (Photo via Harmony Healthcare’s Facebook)

ORLANDO | A party honoring Addison Taylor, the celebrated entertainer and LGBTQ+ advocate who died Dec. 14, will be held Feb. 11 from 6-9 p.m. at Southern Nights Orlando.

The night will feature speeches from loved ones and performances from local entertainers and former Miss National Comedy Queens. Taylor co-owned ANR Productions, which produces the fan favorite pageant.

The Orlando native, who used all pronouns, billed themselves as “an accidental advocate — equal parts sass and service, stage-ready and street-smart.” Tributes have poured in from across the nation in the weeks since her death.

A GoFundMe was also created by Christopher Guy, who shared Taylor “was not only family to many of us, she was a friend, mentor, advocate and supporter.” As of press time, over $5,100 of his $7,000 goal has been raised.

“This will also help pay for expenses related to ‘The Party’ and any expenses required to help with clearing out her property,” Guy explains. “Anything extra that is received over the monies needed to cover these expenses through the end of March will go directly into the National Miss Comedy Queen fund as she would have wanted. The pageant is in good hands, and we are still holding nationals in March 2026.”

Guy says they aren’t calling the Southern Nights Orlando event a celebration of life or a memorial because Taylor always said they just wanted a party. He also says it’s not surprising to see that the fundraiser has reached 75% of its goal, noting the support is a testament to how many lives Taylor touched.

“I am certainly in the hopes that we will make it to 100% though, as that will make me personally feel better about not [having to ask] myself and her closest friends to shell out large amounts of money to get through the end of sorting out her ‘estate,’” Guy says. “We will do what we need to do, but we hope that the community in which she helped so many, will be helped back by supporting this final need.”

According to the GoFundMe, Harmony Healthcare, Inc., one of Addison’s employers, took responsibility for the costs related to Taylor’s final wishes and other related expenses including her cremation.

Guy says he wants the community to know that Taylor’s older brother Josh and his wife, her Aunt Penny and cousin Jade have been supportive throughout the entire process.

“They have shown nothing but love for our friend and support to those of us who are putting it all together,” he says. “We could not be more thankful and appreciative for that.”

“Addison Taylor: Life of… The Party” will be held Feb. 11 at Southern Nights Orlando from 6-9 p.m. For more information or to support the GoFundMe, visit GoFundMe.com/4a3820FE6.