Theatre at St. Lukes brings ‘Men of Motown’ to Orlando

ORLANDO | Theatre at St. Luke’s is turning up the heat this winter season with “Men of Motown,” a high-energy concert experience on Feb. 6-8 that celebrates legendary artists and songs that defined a generation.

Featuring a live band, choreographed dances and talented vocalists, the audience will be transported through unforgettable classics from Motown legends like The Temptations, Stevie Wonder and The Drifters, according to the press release.

The audience can expect to hear fan favorites like “My Girl,” “Superstition,” “I’ll Be There/Reach Out,” and “Under the Boardwalk,” songs that have resonated across generations decades after their release.

In addition to honoring Motown’s legacy, the production also highlights many Central Florida talents whose passion reflects the genre’s spirit.

Steve Mackinnon, St. Luke’s senior artistic director, says that he is deeply honored that St. Luke’s is co-producing “Men of Motown” because it is a project that celebrates an important, historic genre of music that has shaped American culture and brought people together in powerful ways.

“Motown is more than songs and a sound. It is a story of brilliance, perseverance, and heart,” Mackinnon said. “These songs carry history, joy, struggle, and hope, and they continue to speak and inspire across generations. Honoring that legacy feels both meaningful and necessary.”

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church is located in southwest Orlando and embraces values of acceptance, hospitality, community and service. It offers many community resources, including a Community Counseling Center, a Preschool, volunteer opportunities and support groups.

It has also launched four nonprofits focused on healthcare access, arts and financial support for entertainers, community development and STEAM education in underserved schools, according to their website.

“Men of Motown” plays at Theatre at St. Luke’s on Feb. 6-8 at various times. Tickets range from $20-30 and are available at St.Lukes.org/Motown.

