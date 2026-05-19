Orlando Fringe Review: ‘Heated Ribaldry: An Opera of Musical Proportions’

(Photo courtesy Orlando Fringe)

This show contains Adult Language, Mature Themes, Nudity, Sexual Content

There is something uniquely Fringe about sitting in a theater watching an opera parody about gay hockey players and realizing it is exactly where you want to be.

“Heated Ribaldry: An Opera of Musical Proportions,” from the team behind last year’s “Cocaine Bear: The Opera,” fully embraces its over-the-top premise and delivers a thoroughly entertaining evening of camp, comedy and genuinely impressive talent.

The production lovingly spoofs the popular hockey romance series with plenty of lowbrow laughs, dramatic romance, playful choreography and tongue-in-cheek humor that had the audience laughing throughout the show. It knows exactly what it is and commits to the bit from start to finish. Frankly, I had a blast.

What truly makes the show stand out, however, is the cast’s vocal ability. Fringe audiences are used to passion over polish, but this cast delivers powerhouse performances across the board. Ethan Garrepy as Ilya is the undeniable standout with vocals so strong I immediately started mentally casting him in Chess just so I could hear him sing “Anthem.” Eli Hamilton is equally excellent as Shane, delivering a sharp and charismatic performance the entire evening.

This is exactly what you want from a Fringe production: funny, silly, well-written and packed with exceptional talent.

See “Heated Ribaldry: An Opera of Musical Proportions” at the Orange Venue in Orlando Shakes on May 20 at 9:50 p.m., May 23 at 2:55 p.m., May 24 at 3:10 p.m.

Did you see it? Love it? Vote for it below! Vote for your LGBTQ+ Orlando Fringe favorites in the 2026 Watermark Out News Splash Awards

Read more about Orlando Fringe’s 35th annual festival here and in the Orlando Fringe program.

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