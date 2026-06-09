Qween Jean is Tony’s 1st transgender winner

Qween Jean wins her Tony. (Screenshot via Qween Jean’s Instagram)

It was a historic night at the 79th annual Tony Awards on Sunday as Qween Jean won the award for Best Costume Design of a Musical, making her the first out transgender person to win a Tony.

“This experience has been monumental. We are here for the legacy of queer people, trans people,” she said. “We are taking up space in ways we have to take up space. We have to shift the paradigm. So I just want to say, thank you all so much for this incredible honor. The world right now is deeply, deeply combating so many ailments, and we know as a society that when we come together, we can make real, permanent change.”

She won the award for her work on “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” and was also nominated for best costume design of a play for “Liberation.”

In addition to her stage work, Qween Jean is the founder of Black Trans Liberation, an organization that supports trans and gender-nonconforming people in New York City.

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.

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