Watermark Out News 33.03: Racing the Clock

By Caitlin Sause

Racing the Clock: Florida ADAP cuts could leave thousands without HIV medication, advocates warn.

CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08
Anthem Orlando host grand opening.

TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
Winter Pride fundraising to light up St. Pete.

DEMOCRATICALLY YOUR | Page 15
Johnny Boykins returns with his latest viewpoint.

THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
Mimi Batista Tattoos inks up Central Florida.

RACING THE CLOCL | Page 20
GETTING LIT | Page 20
OUT Arts & Culture’s ninth annual ReadOUT celebrates LGBTQ+ literature online and in person.

