PHOTOS: Zubrick Magic Theatre celebrates 5 years in St. Petersburg

The Zubricks unveil their Moonlight Express July 29. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | Zubrick Magic Theatre celebrated five years in the EDGE District with an intimate gathering July 29, marking the milestone and previewing the magic yet to come.

Chris and Ryan Zubrick welcomed longtime supporters and local leaders to the venue, first opened by the husbands and award-winning illusionists in 2021. The evening featured live music, special recognitions and of course, magical reveals.

“Being able to live our passion and share the art of magic with audiences in this community means everything to us,” the Zubricks shared ahead of time. “We’re grateful to our loyal patrons and the St. Petersburg community for their continued support. It’s been an incredible five years, and we’re just getting started.”

“Our guests are truly the heart of this theatre,” added Theatre Manager Kelby Frazier. “We’re constantly amazed by the number of patrons who return time and again, bringing friends and family to share the experience. Their enthusiasm and support have made these first five years incredibly special.”

The evening began with remarks from the Zubricks, who recognized contributions from key staff members. They were followed by commentary from St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Chris Steinocher.

“This is what St. Pete is all about,” he said. “I do a lot of ribbon cuttings, I’ve done over 1,000. I’ll tell you what the secret is: it’s family… Your family cares so much about our community, and when you talk about the jobs you create, all these great staff members, those are real jobs for our economy.

“This is how our economy works,” he continued. “By two entrepreneurs believing in safety, dreaming about it, we have a new company.”

Roger Curlin, former executive director of the EDGE District and the chamber’s Director of Business Growth & Engagement, spoke next. He noted Zubrick Magic Theatre brought something unique to the region.

“They have been part of this great tapestry of bringing experientiality and vibrancy to the district,” Curlin stressed. “… They’re plugged into the chamber. They’re plugged into nonprofits, they are constantly out in the community, making sure they’re bragging about who we are as St. Pete. Last but not least, they’ve created an unforgettable customer experience.”

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch also gave remarks. He reflected on the city’s evolution and more.

“This is a more vibrant city than it’s ever been,” he said. “What I love about the progress that we’re making is … all the new folks that are coming in. You are St. Pete now. We’re in your DNA, you’re in our DNA now. We are an inclusive community that embraces all, and I think that is what we stand on.”

The mayor congratulated the Zubricks on behalf of the city, advising “we’re looking forward to the next five years and continuing to make the magic happen right here in St. Pete.”

The illusionists closed their presentation by detailing the theatre’s close-up magic experience with Neil Fama, available now on select dates. The intimate experience is an add-on that begins 40 minutes prior to the main performance.

They also teased new illusions, this year’s Holiday Spectacular set to return in November and a new initiative called Zubrick Gives Back.

“We are picking one Wednesday every month and we’re dedicating it to a local nonprofit, 501(c)(3) and they get 50% of the ticket sales,” Chris shared. “It’s a great way for us to make a meaningful impact in our community.”

The evening concluded with a preview of the Moonlight Express, an 18+ experience coming soon they called a “passion project.”

“You’ll board a luxurious railroad car and the magic will happen right in front of your face,” Ryan teased. “The sights, sounds, it will be very experiential, very immersive.”

Attendees subsequently boarded to enjoy a demonstration from Fama. The magic continued with music and more.

For more information about Zubrick Magic Theatre, visit ZubrickMagic.com. View photos from the evening below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.

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