PHOTOS: Rep. Johanna López and Samuel Vilchez Santiago announce 2026 campaigns in Orlando

Representative Johanna López speaks about her campaign for Orange County Commission District 4 on Jan. 6. (Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | State Rep. Johanna López and Orange County Democratic Party Chair Samuel Vilchez Santiago on Jan. 6 formally announced their respective campaigns for Orange County Commission District 4 and Florida House District 43.

With shared history and mutual support, they advised they are focused on improving the quality of life of Central Floridians. The press conference featured over 100 supporters including community members and leaders who have walked alongside them throughout their shared journey that began over a decade ago at Colonial High School.

López publicly endorsed her former high school student, Vilchez Santiago, to succeed her in Tallahassee.

“As a former teacher at Colonial High School and now as state Representative for House District 43, I had the privilege of teaching Samuel Vilchez Santiago in my classroom,” López says. “Even then, Samuel stood out for his deep sense of responsibility to others, his academic drive, and his natural ability to lift up those around him … For more than a decade, Samuel has given back through consistent, hands-on community service — organizing, advocating and fighting for working families and those too often left out.”

López first ran for office in 2018 in a people-powered campaign managed by Vilchez Santiago that was led by students. She went on to become the first Latina elected to the Orange County School Board, later winning election and reelection to the Florida House in 2022 and 2024.

Vilchez Santiago said Floridians are continuing to see the costs rising across the spectrum from healthcare to property insurance.

“Meanwhile our public schools are being weakened and immigrant families that have helped build our economy live in constant fear,” Vilchez Santiago shares. “I’m running to bring a new generation of leadership to Tallahassee, focused on lowering costs, investing in public schools, protecting immigrant families and always defending our democracy.”

Vilchez Santiago grew up in Orlando after arriving in the United States as a young political asylee fleeing persecution from Venezuela’s authoritarian regime. For more than a decade, he has dedicated his career to public service as a nonprofit leader focused on immigrant rights, voting rights and civic engagement.

In just one day, endorsements have come from U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, state Senators Kristen Arrington, Carlos Guillermo Smith and LaVon Bracy Davis, and state Representatives Anna V. Eskamani, Rita Harris, RaShon Young and Leonard Spencer.

Frost and Smith highlighted in their endorsements the shared history of organizing, advocating and lived experience.

“I am proud to endorse Samuel Vilchez Santiago because his advocacy has always been personal. We met in high school while interning at the Boys & Girls Club, and since then we’ve organized side by side, from leading the March for Our Lives in Orlando to fighting for immigrant rights and standing together on picket lines,” Frost said.

He also reflected on his advocacy for Watermark Out News last year.

“Samuel Vilchez Santiago has spent his life fighting for working families and immigrant communities … As a resident of House District 43, I’m not only proud to endorse Samuel, I’m excited to vote for him as my next legislator and to see a new generation of leaders stepping up to create real results for our community.” Smith noted.

Vilchez Santiago said receiving the endorsements made me feel humbled and deeply grateful for the support.

“Our campaign is building real momentum, and we are just getting started. I look forward to continuing to earn the trust of our community and serving alongside these leaders to deliver for Central Floridians,” Vilchez Santiago said.

Watermark Out News attended the joint press conference and you can view our photos below.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube