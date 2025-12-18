Digital Publications

Watermark Out News 32.26: Year In Review

By Caitlin Sause

Year in Review: LGBTQ+ Central Florida and Tampa Bay in 2025

CENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 8
Celebrated entertainer Addison Taylor dies at 41.

TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
Nathan Bruemmer becomes St. Pete’s LGBTQ+ liaison.

#LOVEHANDLIN | Page 15
Jerick Mediavilla returns with his viewpoint.

THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
Rainbow Family Wellness offers inclusive care.

YEAR IN REVIEW | Page 20
LGBTQ+ Central Florida and Tampa Bay in 2025.

LOOKING BACK | Page 20
The Florida Department of Transportation’s removal of inclusive crosswalks and murals dominated the 2025 news cycle.


See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!

Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!

Looking for a print copy?
Click here to find a distribution site nearest you!

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:
BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More in Digital Publications

See More
See More