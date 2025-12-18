Watermark Out News 32.26: Year In Review

Year in Review: LGBTQ+ Central Florida and Tampa Bay in 2025
CENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 8
Celebrated entertainer Addison Taylor dies at 41.
TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
Nathan Bruemmer becomes St. Pete’s LGBTQ+ liaison.
#LOVEHANDLIN | Page 15
Jerick Mediavilla returns with his viewpoint.
THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
Rainbow Family Wellness offers inclusive care.
YEAR IN REVIEW | Page 20
LOOKING BACK | Page 20
The Florida Department of Transportation’s removal of inclusive crosswalks and murals dominated the 2025 news cycle.
