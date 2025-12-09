Cynthia Erivo, Eva Victor and ‘Blue Moon’ bring queer representation to Golden Globe nominations

(Logo via Golden Globes/Facebook)

Cynthia Erivo, Eva Victor, and Miley Cyrus are among this year’s Golden Globes nominees, bringing queer representation into an awards race that needs it.

While Ethan Hawke was expected to get in for his lead performance as Lorenz Hart in “Blue Moon,” Richard Linklater’s film surprised by receiving a Best Picture Musical or Comedy nomination (Andrew Scott didn’t make the competitive supporting actor category.) Eva Victor for “Sorry, Baby” and Tessa Thompson for “Hedda” got in for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Drama, while their films weren’t represented elsewhere. And in the Best Original Song category, Miley Cyrus was nominated for her “Avatar: Fire and Ash” end credit song “Dream As One.”

In notable omissions, “Wicked: For Good” missed a Best Picture Musical or Comedy nomination, signifying that the film will not repeat the same Oscar success of the first despite Erivo (who missed at the Critics Choice) and Ariana Grande getting in here.

Erivo notably made history as the first Black actress to nab two lead actress nominations in the Musical or Comedy category. It’s also rare for two performers to get nominated in back-to-back years for playing the same character. The first film wasn’t eligible for original song awards since it exclusively featured Broadway music, but Stephen Schwartz was nominated for writing the sequel’s two new songs, “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble.”

Another surprising omission for a Best Picture Musical or Comedy nomination was the JLo-led “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” featuring a central queer storyline.

The Golden Globe nominations are an official indicator that this year’s awards race doesn’t feature many openly queer actors or filmmakers, and Erivo, Thompson, and Victor are all competing in a competitive best actress category that includes the likes of Rose Byrne, Jessie Buckley, Emma Stone, Chase Infiniti, and Amanda Seyfried. That makes their inclusion in the ultimate Oscar line-up unlikely.

Some of these queer films have been more celebrated at the Independent Spirit Awards, where “Peter Hujar’s Day” led the film categories with five nominations, including for Ira Sachs as director and Ben Whishaw in lead performance. “Sorry, Baby” and “Lurker” each received four nominations, while “Twinless” received three nominations. Thompson was also recognized by the Indie Spirits, while Victor received a Best Original Screenplay nomination at the Critics Choice Awards for writing “Sorry, Baby.”

Over on the TV side, Emmy winner Hannah Einbinder was once again nominated for her supporting role for “Hacks,” and the show overall landed three nominations for its fourth season. “The Last of Us” star Bella Ramsey was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series Drama, although the show didn’t land any other nominations for its divisive second season. While most of these nominations carry over from the Emmys, “Pluribus” (which is still airing) found its way into the Best Television Series Drama category, indicating that it may be a serious threat for next year’s Emmy awards.

The full list of Golden Globe nominees is available here.

The 83rd Annual Golden Globes will stream live Sunday, Jan.11, 2026, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m.ET on CBS and Paramount+.

