RuPaul to play DJ set at Hard Rock Tampa

(Graphic via Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa’s Facebook.)

TAMPA | RuPaul will perform a DJ set Nov. 1 at 11 a.m. at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.

The international superstar will appear during a pool party at the venue’s Tempo Daylife Tampa Bay, billed as “the premier location for the Tampa party scene.” It is located inside of a 60,000 square-foot deck with three pools, 19 cabanas, 25 daybeds, several bars and Hard Rock’s Pool Bar & Grill.

“RuPaul Charles is the executive producer and host of TV’s global phenomenon ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,'” Hard Rock announced. “With 14 wins, RuPaul has the most Emmy awards of any Black artist in history. RuPaul has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (presented by Jane Fonda), won a Tony Award for producing 2022’s best musical ‘A Strange Loop,’ and was named one of the most influential people in the world by Time.”

Tickets to the 21+ event go on sale Sept. 18 following a Sept. 16 presale, detailed below. They must be purchased from Ticketmaster and start at $35.

Visit Hard Rock Tampa’s website for more information.

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