78th annual Emmy Awards recapped

Alan Cumming was once again a winner at this year’s Emmy Awards. (Screen capture via Television Academy/YouTube)

Entertainment has been bittersweet for queer people. We’ve lost Dolly Parton, Bob Mackie, and Tim Curry. We’ve seen a 41 percent drop in queer characters on television due to TV cancellations. So you likely weren’t expecting the Emmys to be a particularly queer affair. And yet, there were some delicious moments that were queer-coded, and many of our favorites were honored.

Mariska Hargitay, who has played our favorite quasi-butch “SVU” detective for 27 years, hosted the festivities. She took home two Creative Arts Emmys for directing the documentary “My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay,” which also took home an award. She started the ceremony with a parody of “I Love Rock-n-Roll” which featured appearances by Jean Smart, Jennifer Coolidge, and gay Emmy winner Jeff Hiller. There were also weird product placement ads for Marriott and United. #recessionindicators View this post on Instagram

As for LGBTQ representation, Rhea Seehorn won for playing lesbian character Carol Sturka in “Pluribus.” Alan Cumming took home another Emmy as well for “The Traitors,” beating out RuPaul and “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” “Drag Race” did take home an Emmy for Outstanding Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program.

“DTF: St Louis” which followed an infidelity that ended in a muder subplot and featured a unique polyamorous threesome was an Emmy darling and earned Emmys for Linda Cardellini and David Harbour.

There were some historical moments: Matthew Rhys took home two Emmys for Best Lead Actor in an Anthology and Best Lead Actor in a Comedy, making him the first actor to win for two of the main categories in one night. Rob Reiner, who received a posthumous Emmy for his role in “The Bear,” beat out 2025 darling Connor Storrie. This broke the record for the longest span between acting Emmy wins at 48 years, which was previously set by his father, comedian Carl Reiner.

To honor Parton, Sally Field (who took home an Emmy) gave a stirring introduction, with Reba McEntire singing a tribute. Macaulay Culkin, Annie Murphy, and Dan Levy paid tribute to Catherine O’Hara, with Culkin pulling heartstrings calling her “mama.” View this post on Instagram

There was a 50th reunion for “Charlie’s Angels” with Jaclyn Smith, Kate Jackson, and Cheryl Ladd presenting Outstanding Drama Series. They took a moment to shout out and honor Farrah Fawcett. Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Borenaz had their own reunion, giving out the award for Outstanding Lead Actor and alluded to the sad loss of Nicholas Brendan, Anthony Stewart Head, and Michelle Trachtenberg, who all passed within the last two years. Gellar was also able to make a quick crack about her now-cancelled “Buffy” reboot. View this post on Instagram

The ceremony was also very on it and was quick to add Mackie, who passed earlier this week, to their In Memoriam segment.

Here’s the full list of winners as well as notable Creative Arts Emmy recipients.

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures“

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me“

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Linda Cardellini, “DTF St. Louis“

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: David Harbour, “DTF St. Louis“

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Steven Conrad, “DTF St. Louis“

Limited or Anthology Series: ‘DTF St. Louis’

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Matthew Rhys, “Widow’s Bay“

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, “Hacks“

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Stephen Root, “Widow’s Bay”

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Kate O’Flynn, “Widow’s Bay“

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Rob Reiner, “The Bear“

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Betty Gilpin, “Widow’s Bay“

Directing for a Comedy Series: Hiro Murai, “Widow’s Bay“

Writing for a Comedy Series: Katie Dippold, “Widow’s Bay“

Comedy Series: “Widow’s Bay“

Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus“

Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle, “The Pitt“

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Allison Janney, “The Diplomat“

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tom Pelphrey, “Task“

Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Ernest Harden Jr., “The Pitt“

Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Shailene Woodley, “Paradise“

Writing for a Drama Series” Vince Gilligan, “Pluribus“

Directing for a Drama Series” Saul Metzstein, “Slow Horses“

Drama Series: “The Pitt”

Structured Reality Program: “Antiques Roadshow”

Unstructured Reality Program: “Love on the Spectrum“

Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program: Alan Cumming, “The Traitors“

Directing for a Reality Program: Ben Archard, “The Traitors“

Reality Competition Program: “The Traitors“

Writing for a Variety Series: “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert“

Directing for a Variety Series: Yvonne De Mare, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert“

Variety Series: “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert“

Variety Special (Live): “The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny“

Variety Special (Prerecorded): “The Muppet Show“

Directing for a Variety Special: Hamish Hamilton, “The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny“

Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series: “Colbert Before Air“

Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series: “Inside The Pitt“

Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series: Desi Lydic, “The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains“

Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program: Mariska Hargitay, “My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay“

Documentary or Nonfiction Special: “My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay“

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube