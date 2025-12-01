Florida driver arrested after allegedly trying to hit LGBTQ+ running group

Ihab Mustafa El Mahmoud in a police booking photo. (Photo via West Palm Beach Police Department)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. | The West Palm Beach Police Department arrested an SUV driver on Nov. 24 who attempted to strike members of a local LGBTQ+ running club at a park.

The driver, identified as 43-year-old Ihab Mustafa El Mahmoud, made multiple passes at the group and drove recklessly before fleeing. Officers later located him in a downtown parking garage, where he was taken into custody without incident. He faces multiple charges, police said in a press release on Nov. 25.

Police responded to the scene at approximately 8:20 p.m. and upon arriving, “met with members of a local LGBTQIA+ running club” who reported an individual allegedly driving a Ford Bronco SUV that was “intentionally” trying to strike the group with his car, officials said.

The running club, called Night Runners WPB, hosts walks and runs every Monday and Thursday night, according to WPBF.

Further investigation determined that El Mahmoud became upset over a perceived comment by a male member of the running club, leading to his agitation and subsequent actions.

El Mahmoud has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony under F.S.S. 784.021(1)(b) and one count of reckless driving under F.S.S. 316.192(1). His charges are being reviewed for potential enhancement under Florida’s hate crime statute, F.S.S. 775.085.

