Trans-led groups create safe spaces across Florida

Organizations across Central Florida and Tampa Bay are bringing transgender people together, creating safe spaces for them to feel comfortable and connect.

Ripple Hauxs, a BIPOC and trans-focused advocacy organization was founded by Stxph Viana in Orlando after they moved from Boston. Viana saw a need for trans safe spaces that were more focused on being inclusive to transmasculine people and those who are BIPOC who may need another way to connect with others.

“Ripple Hauxs really was born out of need, out of just a response to the pressures that I was feeling. I could tangibly feel thepressure grow in Florida,” Viana explains.

Viana drove for an entire day to move from Boston to Orlando, fueled by their passion to make change in Florida. It followed the weight of Transgender Day of Remembrance in 2024 after they participated in Boston events with advocates like Chastity Bowick, Ayanna Pressley and Miss Majors.

Viana says they were compelled to follow their heart and take a leap of faith.

“I knew that I was coming in with a fresh perspective and that I’m a fighter,” Viana says. “I love to fight; I love being in the fight and I wholeheartedly believe that I chose to be here in this day and age and at this time because I felt the responsibility to carry something forward.”

Ripple Hauxs started with Viana’s dream of creating a safe space for BIPOC and trans community members to meet each other and feel at home. With a residency at the Stafford House at the beginning and support from Borealis Philanthropy, Ripple Hauxs was welcomed into Orlando with a strong net of support.

“This mission is something that is grounded in tangible proof that we need this type of space,” Viana remarks. “BIPOC, trans and LGBTQ folks especially in Central Florida right now are needing and craving community, and community that doesn’t feel taxing.”

After one year, Ripple Hauxs has found their home base through determination and support. They have worked with organizations such as the Mexican Consulate, Divas in Dialogue, the Rose Dynasty Foundation, Gender Advancement Project, the Central Florida Ballroom Collective and the National LGBTQ Task Force.

Ripple Hauxs hosts weekly events centered around bringing people together and making everyone feel safe and comfortable. Events require an RSVP in advance to ensure safety of all members.

These events have included firearm safety, gym and swimming sessions, drag shows, connecting with local vendors, music performances, book clubs, support groups and assorted weekly gatherings.

“We’ve been really, really thankful to work with the Rose Dynasty Foundation with our safety training classes,” Viana shares. “That’s where we did firearm safety trainings and we were teaching the dolls how to shoot.”

Ripple Hauxs includes the founder Viana and their five board members who keep the organization running. They all focus on creative wellness and expression through community events and connection.

Charlie Adonis is the creative programs director; they also play guitar and saxophone frequently for music events. Tommy Kuir is the cultural director and advisor; she also is a singer who performs at Ripple Hauxs.

Tory Vazquez is the primary event coordinator and Ari Ramos is the financial director. They all collectively focus on wellness and expression through community events and connection, making Ripple Hauxs a safe haven for all queer people.

The organization now has 100 members who regularly attend and participate in events. They are open to anyone who feels compelled to make a change in their community and showcase BIPOC trans representation.

“Everybody feels a calling and comes and asks us, how can we be involved?” Viana says. “Our first question is, what is your capacity and what brings you joy?”

They are extremely proud of their new space that they have in Central Florida which features an in-home gym with equipment to help build strength, wellness and confidence for their members. It gives queer people a safe space to come work out in an environment that is safe and supportive of them.

“Your community is here for you, Ripple Hauxs already exists, and that’s just a little piece of the support that you can access if you believe and if you know your worth and your power,” Viana shares.

The organization is 100% volunteer led and they survive off of grants and donations to help adequately host events and help community members with resources that they need. They are very intentional with their sponsorships and collaborations, making sure to only work with organizations that share the same mission in helping queer locals.

“It started with just an idea that I had in my apartment in Boston and now it’s bigger than I am,” Viana says. “It’s completely bigger than anything I’ve ever even imagined, it’s become something that people are inspired by.”

In Tampa, trans masculine members of the community are also finding friendship through events. They’re connecting through the local organization TransMasc of Tampa, billed as “a brotherly love initiative.”

“Adrian Lorenzo is the founder of TransMasc of Tampa,” Viana says. “He has always shown up for the Orlando community, making sure the bridge between our two cities is constantly being built.”

TransMasc of Tampa is a community led collective that focuses on empowering transmasculine individuals who are looking for safe comfortable spaces to connect with others.

“At the heart of it, everything we do is about reminding people that they’re not alone,” Lorenzo explains. “Community is how we heal, how we grow and how we stay visible in a world that often appears to want to keep us invisible. We refuse to take a backseat to that reality any longer.”

As a safe space for transmasculine and masculine-of-center people in Tampa Bay, they strive for representation, visibility and safety for all their members.

“Our events are intentionally designed to create welcoming and affirming spaces where people can show up as their true selves,” Lorenzo remarks. “Many still don’t realize the immense courage it takes our community to step into the world each day and live openly.”

Through their events they celebrate trans-owned businesses, vendors and artists. They often host social mixers with activities like bowling, roller skating, movies, brunches and drag performances. At these events, members can meet one another and seek out advice or resources.

They partner with initiatives like the Gender Advancement Project and Divas in Dialogue to host events aimed at helping to build momentum for visibility and inclusion in Tampa Bay. Lorenzo has also connected with the Hillsborough County LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus as a guest speaker to share his journey and uplift the local transmasculine community while advocating for trans rights.

“We’re bringing tangible resources directly into our city, from healthcare navigation and peer support to mentorship, advocacy and more,” Lorenzo says.

A New York native, Lorenzo became passionate about creating TransMasc of Tampa after moving to the region and finding a lack of transmasculine safe spaces. He says tapping into his New York roots, which were centered around activism and community action and applying it to life here came very naturally.

After years of envisioning, planning and connecting, Lorenzo took a leap of courage and began TransMasc of Tampa in January. It was his direct response to the isolation and disconnection in the community.

“When I moved to Tampa, I immediately felt the absence of spaces for transmasculine and masculine-of-center people, even within environments that claimed to be inclusive,” Lorenzo shares. “That familiar feeling of invisibility crept in yet again, a reminder of what it’s like to exist on the margins of spaces meant for everyone.”

Lorenzo started TransMasc of Tampa on his own and through hard work, social media and networking was able to work with the community and grow the organization. Through countless hours spreading the word about the importance of transmasculine spaces in Tampa Bay, he was able to reach the community and provide people with safe spaces.

“Over time, our connections grew stronger, and what started as a handful of people began to form a network of members,” Lorenzo says. “With the dedication and support of our incredible members and the leadership of our admin, Kris Hernandez, who has been instrumental in organizing, uplifting and guiding the group, TransMasc of Tampa has grown to more than 100 members.”

The core of entertainment features trans performers and focuses on uplifting and celebrating trans artistry and joy. Member Tres Latroy created Tampa’s first transmasculine-centered drag performance group that aims to empower individuals to be their most authentic selves.

Lifelong Tampa resident Romelo Castillo performs with this group frequently and represents the creativity and resilience that makes Tampa Bay extraordinary. They are joined by AJ Cuevas (DJ Bori Boi), a passionate activist and local musician who is works to bridge hearts together through rhythm.

The core values of this organization focus on visibility and acceptance of everyone to provide connection and resources among the transmasculine and queer community. Allyship and connection are necessary for every group in a city to be able to thrive.

“What many in our community have yet to fully grasp is that allyship is also an act of self-preservation,” Lorenzo explains. “Hate always begins with the most marginalized, but it never stops there.

“Our message is simple, stand with trans and non-binary people, because when our rights are under attack, everyone’s freedoms are at risk,” Lorenzo continues. “In today’s political climate, we’re watching that truth play out in real time because we cannot remain silent against the erasure of our people.”

Transgender people in Florida and across the greater U.S. are currently facing widespread attacks on their rights. Many legal battles are underway nationwide.

“Still, many of our members live stealth, and understandably so, not out of shame, but out of necessity,” Lorenzo says. “For some, it’s a matter of survival in workplaces, schools and neighborhoods where being openly trans can mean risking discrimination, harassment or even violence.”

Trans people in America face discrimination in almost every environment that they encounter. Many trans people find it difficult to secure housing and jobs because of their identity, advocates note.

“Moving through the world in quiet self-protection becomes a way to stay safe, to keep jobs, to hold housing, simply to exist without fear, but that invisibility comes with a heavy cost,” Lorenzo shares. “Our people continue to face barriers that too often remain unseen, from limited access to affirming health care and the absence of inclusive education, to social isolation and the constant balancing act between authenticity and safety.”

With rising rhetoric against trans people, the community faces high rates of violence just for being themselves. It’s what led to the creation of Transgender Day of Remembrance in 1999, the annual observance on Nov. 20 that honors the memory of trans people whose lives were lost in acts of violence each year.

“For too many, the threat of sexual violence adds another layer of fear and silence,” Lorenzo adds. “These violations frequently go unreported, weighed down by stigma, lack of understanding and the fear of not being believed.”

TransMasc of Tampa hopes to continue to grow and include community systems and resources on a large scale to represent and uplift trans people in all walks of life.

“The future is about sustainability, visibility and legacy,” Lorenzo says. “We have to keep creating systems that will outlast any one of us — systems that help the next generation thrive. The future looks like trans leadership in every field, from healthcare to the arts to politics.”

Local leaders like Lorenzo and Viana saw a lack of safe spaces for transmasculine, nonbinary and BIPOC people, and have worked diligently to build them. Ripple Hauxs and TransMasc of Tampa are always open for new members and each welcomes them with open arms.

“To my trans family, keep showing up, keep creating, keep loving and keep holding space for one another. We are so much more than our struggles, we are radiant with resilience and purpose,” Lorenzo shares. “We are living proof that they cannot erase what was meant to bloom. As the saying goes, they tried to bury us, but we were seeds.”

For more information about Ripple Hauxs, visit RippleHauxs.com. Learn more about TransMasc of Tampa on Instagram at @TransMasc_Of_Tampa.

