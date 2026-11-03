Tiffany Moore Russell defeats Chris Messina in race for Orange County mayor

(Photo via TiffanyForMayor.com)

ORLANDO | Former Clerk of Court Tiffany Moore Russell defeated Chris Messina in the Nov. 3 election.

Each advanced in the runoff in August, when neither received more than 50% of the vote in the primary.

Unofficial AP results showed Moore Russell with 266,945 votes, or 63%, buoyed by strong Democratic participation. Compared with Republican Messina’s 158,247 votes, or 37%. A total of 425,192 votes had been reported.

Voter turnout was 57% up from 40.3% four years ago.

This is a breaking news story. Additional updates will follow.

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