Project Pride’s Gulfcoast Pride returns to Sarasota this weekend

(Photo courtesy Project Pride)

SARASOTA | Project Pride will hold the nonprofit’s second annual Gulfcoast Pride Oct. 24 from 4-11 p.m. in the Rosemary District, a free event inviting supporters to “Carry Pride Forward.”

Gulfcoast Pride was formed after the nonprofit combined Sarasota Pride and Manatee Pride, two longtime staples. Organizers say last year’s inaugural celebration, which was postponed a year, welcomed 2,500 people.

This year’s theme is “Carry Pride Forward.” Project Pride Executive Director Justyn Hunter-Ceruti says it “reflects the idea that Pride is both a celebration and a year-round commitment to visibility, belonging and community.

“We’ve brought together local businesses, arts organizations, nonprofits, performers, and volunteers, inviting each to contribute something distinctive to the celebration,” he continues. “The purpose behind those partnerships matters. Inclusion means creating different ways for people to participate, express themselves and feel connected.”

This year’s celebration features “expanded footprint” that includes Pride Plaza and Overton Square, with a new Community Stage near the vendor marketplace, set to feature over 70 participants. From 4-8 p.m., attendees will enjoy community resources, food, live entertainment and more.

Fan favorite Tampa Bay entertainer Adriana Sparkle will host this year’s main stage celebration starting at 4 p.m.:

Additional entertainers include Azara Ballet, Diversity: The Voices of Sarasota, “American Idol” season 9’s Aaron Kelly and Dame Lindsay Carlton-Cline, who will receive this year’s Gulfcoast Pride Honoree Award.

“A true icon of our community, Dame Lindsay Carlton-Cline embodies the spirit of Pride through her unforgettable presence, larger-than-life personality, and enduring legacy of love, authenticity and fabulousness,” Project Pride announced Oct. 20.

“We’re delighted to honor Dame Lindsay Carlton-Cline and celebrate her contributions to our local LGBTQ+ community,” Hunter-Ceruti adds. “Recognizing a member of our drag community also acknowledges the important role drag artists play in creating spaces for expression, celebration and belonging,”

The day’s festivities will also feature special activations like “Rooted in Pride” with Big Waters Land Trust, “Voices We Carry” with WSLR+Fogartyville and the “Pup Pride Pit Stop” with Dog Bar Sarasota. A Family Zone led by the Sarasota City YMCA with support from ALSO Youth will also feature, and SRQ Beats will lead Gulfcoast Pride’s street party from 8-11 p.m.

View the full entertainment lineup and a map below, courtesy of Project Pride:

“These experiences offer more ways to connect — with nature, with one another’s stories and with the organizations that strengthen our community,” Hunter-Ceruti says. “They help affirm that LGBTQ+ people belong across every part of community life… Whether someone comes with family, friends or on their own, we want them to feel welcome, find meaningful connections and know they belong.”

Project Pride will hold the second annual Gulfcoast Pride Oct. 24 from 4-11 p.m. Learn more at PPSRQ.org.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube