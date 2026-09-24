Marcus Massalami is the 1st full-time drag king in the ‘Drag Race’ franchise

(Marcus Massalami via Instagram)

The names of the 12 contestants of the sixth season of “Drag Race España” were announced on Sept. 6 through the reality show’s official account. Among the new contestants is Marcus Massalami, who brings a different form of drag to the Spanish franchise.

According to the official presentation of Marcus Massalami, this is the first time a full-time drag king has competed in the “Drag Race” franchise. Previous seasons have featured contestants portraying male characters, but not as their primary drag persona.

Melisa Meseguer, originally from Xàtiva, Valencia, is the artist behind the flirty Marcus. In a 2022 interview with El Diario España, Meseguer said that when creating Marcus, she wanted the character to be different from herself and serve as a powerful tool for expression.

“I am the same person, capable of expressing myself in a very feminine and a very masculine way in a very short amount of time,” Meseguer said. “Drag is art, but it’s also politics, and I use it to do whatever I damn well please, break down barriers, and express myself freely.”

In the official teaser for the season, Massalami says some of his inspiration comes from “glamorous gentlemen” such as Spanish singer Tino Casal and musician David Bowie. His inspirations also include the many “historical” lesbians who dressed in traditionally masculine clothing throughout history.

Massalami also jokes that one of the things he does not like is when people yell. While talking about it in the promotional video, he laughs before taking out his hearing aids.

In real life, Meseguer has hypoacusis, a condition that causes hearing loss and requires her to use hearing aids. She wears the devices both in and out of drag.

The addition of Massalami brings a drag king perspective to a franchise that has traditionally centered on drag queens. His presence also introduces audiences to Meseguer’s approach to using drag as a form of artistic expression and a way to explore gender presentation.

Season 6 of “Drag Race España” premieres Sept. 27 and will be available to viewers in the United States through WOW Presents Plus. You can watch the full presentation here.

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