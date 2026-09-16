PHOTOS: Alondra D’Amore named Miss Center Orlando

(Photo by Danny Garcia)

ORLANDO | Four contestants took the stage at SAVOY Orlando on Sept. 15 for the second annual Miss Center Orlando Pageant.

The night was emceed by Trixie Deluxxe and included a vibrant celebration of talent, glamour and community representation.

Contestants Alondra D’Amore, Vikthoriah D’Leon, Tokyo K Sanchez, and Ginger Beer competed across evening gown, Q&A, and talent categories, with their social media presence and community representation evaluated ahead of the main event. Guests also got to participate in a “Fan Favorite” contest by tipping their top picks, raising funds directly for The LGBT+ Center Orlando—a title ultimately snagged by Beer.

The night celebrated outgoing 2025–2026 queen Altesse Aurum, fresh off a Top 12 finish at Miss Continental. Despite moving to Atlanta during her reign, Aurum went above and beyond for The Center, bookending the pageant with breathtaking opening and closing performances. Additional highlights included a show-stopping performance of “Ladies Who Lunch” by judge Erica Roberts, who deftly finished an entire martini by her final note.

An esteemed panel of judges, including Center CEO George Wallace, Center COO Nikole Parker, SAVOY owner Brandon Llewellyn, Erica Roberts, and State Representative Anna V. Eskamani; evaluated the lineup for the pageant curated by SAVOY’s Chantel Reshae.

This year’s Miss Center Orlando went to D’Amore; first runner-up was Sanchez and second runner-up and fan favorite was Beer.

As the new face of The LGBT+ Center Orlando, D’Amore will represent the organization at events year-round while championing its mission across the community.

Watermark Out News attended the 2nd annual Miss Center Orlando Pageant. View our photos below.

Photos by Danny Garcia.

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