Dazzling Nights to bring holiday magic to Harry P. Leu Gardens

(Photo by Dylan Todd)

ORLANDO | Harry P. Leu Gardens is welcoming the community for its annual Dazzling Nights event, bringing holiday lights, performances and seasonal attractions to the gardens for visitors of all ages.

Running from Nov. 20 through Jan. 3, the event will transform the 50-acre garden into a holiday experience, bringing a festive atmosphere to Orlando during the holiday season.

Dazzling Nights will be open from 5:30 to 9:15 p.m., and tickets are required for admission. The event is presented by AdventHealth.

Attendees will be able to experience a variety of attractions throughout the gardens, including an acrobatic dance performance, a 50-foot snowman displayed at the Rose Garden and a 60-foot-long immersive tunnel featuring illuminated poinsettias.

The event will also give visitors an opportunity to walk through the gardens while experiencing different light displays and holiday-themed installations throughout the evening.

Sharon Line Clary, senior vice president of community impact and partnership at AdventHealth, said the event provides an opportunity for families and members of the community to spend time together during the holiday season.

“Dazzling Nights brings families together through the arts, creating opportunities to pause, reconnect and share in the wonder of the season. We’re honored to be a part of this experience that nurtures well-being in body, mind and spirit – helping our community feel whole,” Line Clary said.

For visitors driving to the event, valet parking will be available on-site for $49. Free off-site parking will also be available, with attendees being able to use the complimentary Sparkling Express Shuttle to travel from the parking area to Dazzling Nights.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $33 for children ages 4-12. Children ages 3 and younger can attend for free.

For more information about “Dazzling Nights,” including tickets and event details, visit DazzlingOrlando.com

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