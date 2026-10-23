New Zealand High Court strikes down puberty blocker ban

(Photo by Rafael Ben Ari/Bigstock)

New Zealand’s High Court on Oct. 21 struck down regulations that banned new puberty blocker prescriptions for minors.

The Professional Association for Transgender Health Aotearoa Inc. challenged the Health Ministry over the regulations it adopted in 2025.

“The applicant successfully bought a claim for a breach of an obligation to consult under s 105 of the Medicines Act 1981 (Medicines Act),” says a press release that announced Justice Dale La Hood’s ruling. “The applicant was also successful in their claim that the minister unlawfully discriminated against young people with gender incongruence or gender dysphoria on the round of disability contrary to s 19 of the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990 (Bill of Rights). The applicant’s claims that the minister abdicated his decision-making power to Cabinet and acted for an improper purpose were unsuccessful.”

“The court declined to separately determine the applicant’s claims that the minister made material mistakes of fact or that he reached an irrational decision,” added the press release. “The court also declined to determine whether there was discrimination on the basis of sex or whether the decision breached ss 8, 9 and 10 of the Bill of Rights.”

The Professional Association for Transgender Health Aotearoa welcomed the ruling.

“As clinicians, we see clearly the benefits of puberty blockers and the significant impact they have on the lives of young transgender people,” said Elizabeth McElrea, a doctor who is the advocacy group’s vice president, in a press release. “Decisions about this healthcare are best made by patients and their doctors. The removal of this regulation is crucial and puts that decision back in the consult room.”

“This judgment means that as clinicians we can continue to prescribe GnRH agonists in line with best practice and without fear of retribution for doing the right thing,” added McElrea.

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