‘Rocky Horror’ star Tim Curry dies at 80

(Photo via Tim Curry News’ Facebook)

English actor Tim Curry, best known for playing the outlandish Frank-N-Furter in the film musical “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” passed away on Aug. 26 at the age of 80.

Curry—whose manager confirmed his passing to CBS News on Aug. 26—was open about his health in the years following his 2012 stroke, with doctors finding two blood clots in his brain during surgery.

“I don’t fear death,” Curry admitted in an October 2025 interview with CBS Sunday Morning. “I try to avoid it as I think we all do, but I suspect that in the end I will welcome it.”

“I think it may be very comforting to go bye-bye,” he continued. “I want to earn it. I want to earn the privilege of not being here.”

Curry first played the role of Frank-N-Furter on stage before the film version, which was released in 1975 and has remained a cult favourite.

The actor also played fearsome clown Pennywise in the 1990 TV version of Stephen King’s “It,” and was Long John Silver in 1996’s “Muppet Treasure Island.”

His other films included “Annie,” “The Hunt for Red October” and “Home Alone 2,” and he was nominated for three Tony Awards on Broadway.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube