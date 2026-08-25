County music legend, actor and LGBTQ+ ally Dolly Parton dies at 80

Dolly Parton, the iconic country music singer, songwriter, actor and LGBTQ+ ally, has died at the age of 80.

The news was shared via social media Aug. 25 by Bryan Seaver, Parton’s nephew and her head of security.

“This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality,” he shared. “As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now.”

The Associated Press reported afterwards that Parton “died peacefully” in Nashville, Tennessee. Read more from the outlet here and view Seaver’s announcement below:



Parton’s official social media channels subsequently reflected on the news.

“A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family,” a statement reads. “Dolly Parton’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience. With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages, and her philanthropic work will have a lasting impact.”

In lieu of flowers, the statement advises, fans are asked to make donations to Parton’s Imagination Library, a signature part of her philanthropic work. Read more below:





Watermark Out News interviewed Parton in 2016. The writer of hit songs like “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You,” also the star of films like “9 to 5” with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, discussed her career, support for LGBTQ+ fans and more.

“I think everybody is who they are and they should be allowed to be who they are,” Parton said at the time. “I’ve just always been proud of my friends from the gay and lesbian community. I have gays and lesbians who work in my company, and I have a couple of transgender people, and I love them all as people.”

Read our full interview below:

Country music and LGBTQ+ icon Dolly Parton talks how ‘pure and simple’ her music, tour and life have all become

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