Dunedin Pride awards $15K to 2026 beneficiaries

PFLAG Safety Harbor accepts $5K from Dunedin Pride Aug. 10. (Photo by Mike Halterman)

DUNEDIN, Fla. | Dunedin Pride held a 2026 wrap-up meeting Aug. 10 at Blur Nightclub, presenting this year’s three beneficiaries with a total of $15,000 and more.

This year’s celebration featured events throughout June, preceded by Dunedin Pride in the Park: Family Day on May 31. It marked Dunedin Pride’s first major event as a nonprofit.

“Wow, what a great month June was! You all went beyond our expectations with help and support,” the organization shared before the meeting. “We have been working hard to regroup and have some very exciting news to share with you.”

That news included check presentations to Inclusive Care Group’s ICG Foundation, PFLAG Safety Harbor and S.P.A.R.K., an LGBTQ+-focused initiative from Better Living For Seniors. Each received $5,000.

Dunedin Pride subsequently reflected on this year’s festivities, detailing the nonprofit’s finalized board of directors. They are President Kimberly Platt, Vice President Jason Gernat, Treasurer Dawn Benduhn, Secretary Lee Vandersloot and Directors Matthew Smith, Paula Upton and Joan Schrader.

Watermark Out News attended the gathering. Read more from the organization and view our photos below:

Photos by Mike Halterman.

For more information about Dunedin Pride, visit DunedinPride.com.

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