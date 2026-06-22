PHOTOS: Polk Pride celebrates 11 years in Lakeland

(Photo by Caitlin Sause)

LAKELAND, Fla. | Polk Pride celebrated 11 years of serving Polk County’s LGBTQ+ community with events June 13-20, festivities that included their signature Pride in the Park.

Supporters gathered June 20 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Munn Park. They enjoyed vendors from throughout the greater region, entertainment from local favorites and more.

This year’s theme was “Proud Through the Storm,” first detailed in March.

“Across the country, the forecast for Pride has felt uncertain,” Polk Pride explained. “Support has shifted. Visibility has wavered. Spaces have gotten smaller. Celebrations have scaled back. For many in our community, it feels like a storm is closing in… but we’ve weathered storms before.

“We’ve stood beneath darkened skies. Watched the clouds of adversity gather. And felt the winds of acceptance shift. Storms have never stopped us. In fact, they’re why Pride exists, to ensure our visibility endures. And to find strength and shelter in each other,” they continued. “This storm is no different. And when it passes (as storms do) we’ll still be here—resilient, radiant, and PROUD, like the rainbow that follows.”



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Watermark Out News attended this year’s celebration. Learn more about Polk Pride at PolkPrideFL.org and view our photos below.

Photos by Caitlin Sause.

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