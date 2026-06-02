PHOTOS: Dunedin Pride 2026 begins with Family Day

Dunedin Pride tables at Family Day. (Photo by Mike Halterman)

DUNEDIN, Fla. | Dunedin Pride held Dunedin Pride in the Park: Family Day May 31 from 12-6 p.m. at Pioneer Park, its first major event as a nonprofit.

The celebration began nearly 10 years ago but stewardship transferred to Dunedin Pride, Inc. in March. Its new era officially began with this year’s Family Day.

“What an amazing Family Day in the Park!” organizers shared via social media afterwards. “We are so grateful for each and every one of you that came out to join our celebration of everyone!” Festivities continue through June:

For more information about Dunedin Pride 2026, visit DunedinPride.com. View our photos from Family Day below.

Photos by Mike Halterman.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube