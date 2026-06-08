PHOTOS: One Magical Weekend host 2nd annual drag brunch

(Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | One Magical Weekend hosted its second annual drag brunch at the Sheraton Orlando Lake Buena Vista Resort on June 7.

One Magical Weekend began as a Florida Pride-side celebration at Walt Disney World and has grown into a multi-day offering of LGBTQ+ events. What started as a celebration of pride has evolved into a beloved tradition that continues to expand with DJ lineups and immersive entertainment.

One Magical Weekend is until June 8. One Magical Weekend will be at the Sheraton Orlando Lake Buena Vista Resort, located at 12205 S. Apopka Vineland Rd. in Orlando.

Watermark Out News attended the drag brunch. View our photos below.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza.

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