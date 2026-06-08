PHOTOS: Mr. GayDays Leather competition returns

(Photo by Danny Garcia)

ORLANDO | Mr. GayDays Leather returned to Orlando’s Big Gay Weekend at Holiday Inn & Suites Orlando SW on June 6 as part of GayDays.

The annual competition was hosted by former Miss GayDays Twila Holiday and Daddy Mark, who held the Mr. GayDays Leather title from 2019 through 2021.

While this year’s contest featured only one competitor, AlphaDash, organizers reminded the audience that a solo contestant was not guaranteed a victory. AlphaDash was still required to complete all phases of the competition and earn a minimum qualifying score from the judges in order to claim the title.

The evening also featured performances by Twila Holiday, Maya Matthews, Jade Foxx, Kolbie Blaire Matthews and newly crowned Miss GayDays 2026 Sassy Devine.

Following the three-part competition, AlphaDash was sashed Mr. GayDays Leather 2026. His platform focused on advocating for those who need support, including drag performers and members of the transgender and nonbinary community, while encouraging others to use their voices to stand up for marginalized people both within and beyond the LGBTQ+ community.

As part of his presentation, AlphaDash referenced the conversation that followed when Honey Davenport became the first drag performer to win the Mr. International Leather title. While the victory drew criticism from some within the leather community, many others rallied behind Davenport in support.

As the newly sashed Mr. GayDays Leather 2026, AlphaDash will represent GayDays at upcoming leather events and serve as an ambassador for the brand, aiming to elevate the title’s visibility on an international stage.

GayDays was on until June 7 at Holiday Inn & Suites Orlando SW, located at 5711 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy in Kissimmee. For tickets, events and more information, visit GayDays.com.

Watermark Out News attended Mr. GayDays Leather. View our photos below.

Photos by Danny Garcia.

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