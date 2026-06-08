PHOTOS: Cowgirls and aliens take over Girls in Wonderland

(Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | Celebrating 26 years, Girls in Wonderland hosted its cowgirls vs. aliens party on June 6 at Sports & Social Orlando.

Attendees were encouraged to dress up in glittery space cowgirl gear, metallics, cowboy boots and alien-approved outfits.

Girls in Wonderland is an annual celebration hosted by the women-led company Pandora Events as a way for queer women from around the world to gather and party in celebration of Sapphic, or WLW (women loving women), Pride.

Girls in Wonderland was on until June 7 at SpringHill Suites by Marriott & TownePlace Suites, located at 13295 Hartzog Rd. in Winter Garden. For tickets, events and more information, visit GirlsinWonderland.com.

Watermark Out News attended the cowgirls vs. aliens party. View our photos below.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza.

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