PHOTOS: One Magical Weekend makes a splash at therapy pool party

(Photo by Caitlin Sause)

ORLANDO | One Magical Weekend returns with its therapy pool party on June 5 at Sheraton Orlando Lake Buena Vista Resort.

One Magical Weekend began as a Florida Pride-side celebration at Walt Disney World and has grown into a multi-day offering of LGBTQ+ events. What started as a celebration of pride has evolved into a beloved tradition that continues to expand with DJ lineups and immersive entertainment.

One Magical Weekend is until June 8. One Magical Weekend will be at the Sheraton Orlando Lake Buena Vista Resort, located at 12205 S. Apopka Vineland Rd. in Orlando.

Watermark Out News attended the therapy pool party. View our photos below.

Photos by Caitlin Sause.

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