PHOTOS: GayDays crowns Sassy Devine as 2026 Miss GayDays

(Photo by Alex Haggard)

ORLANDO | GayDays crowned Sassy Devine as the 2026 Miss GayDays pageant on June 5 for its 35th year at Holiday Inn & Suites Orlando SW.

The official programming is until June 7 will include daytime pool parties, nightly entertainment, the GayDays Vendor Expo and marketplace, Mr. GayDays and Miss GayDays Pageants, the Red Room late-night experience and adult-themed programming.

“Sassy brought the energy, the elegance, and the charisma that truly defines what GayDays is all about—community, confidence, and celebration,” GayDays wrote on Facebook. “We can’t wait to see you represent the GayDays family this year! A heartfelt THANK YOU to all of our incredible contestants who took the stage and gave it their all. Your passion, talent, and courage made this competition one to remember. You are all shining stars in our community!”

The entire property, including all guest rooms, event spaces and amenities, will be reserved exclusively for GayDays attendees.

GayDays is until June 7 at Holiday Inn & Suites Orlando SW, located at 5711 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy in Kissimmee. For tickets, events and more information, visit GayDays.com.

Watermark Out News attended the Miss GayDays pageant. View our photos below.

Photos by Alex Haggard.

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