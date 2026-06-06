PHOTOS: GaysDays makes waves with pool party

(Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | GayDays continued its 35th anniversary with its June 5 pool party at Holiday Inn & Suites Orlando SW.

The entire property, including all guest rooms, event spaces and amenities, will be reserved exclusively for GayDays attendees.

The official programming until June 7 will include daytime pool parties, nightly entertainment, the GayDays Vendor Expo and marketplace, Mr. GayDays and Miss GayDays Pageants, the Red Room late-night experience and adult-themed programming.

GayDays is until June 7 at Holiday Inn & Suites Orlando SW, located at 5711 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy in Kissimmee. For tickets, events and more information, visit GayDays.com.

Watermark Out News attended the pool party. View our photos below.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza.

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