Winter Pride 2027 to feature Cynthia Nixon-led Guinness World Record attempt

(L-R) Christine Marinoni, Cynthia Nixon, Ilene Mitnick and Alli Baldwin. (Photo via Bride Pride St Pete’s Facebook)

ST. PETERSBURG | Winter Pride will feature Bride Pride St Pete next year, a ceremony organizers hope will set a Guinness World Record for the world’s largest all-girl wedding and renewal ceremony.

The celebration is currently scheduled to take place Feb. 21, the last day of the week-long Winter Pride 2027. LGBTQ+ activist and actor Cynthia Nixon will officiate.

The entertainer is best known for playing Miranda Hobbes on “Sex and the City” and the HBO staple’s spinoff “And Just Like That,” in which her legacy character also came out as a member of the community. She currently stars on the network’s “The Gilded Age.”

“At a time when visibility and community matter more than ever, Bride Pride creates a beautiful and joyful public celebration of love,” Nixon shared in a statement. “I’m honored to help bring these couples together in such a meaningful and historic way.”

Bride Pride originated in Provincetown and was last held in 2016 and 2017. It was founded by Ilene Mitnick and Alli Baldwin, spouses who owned an Inn in the region and now live in St. Petersburg.

According to the event’s website, Bride Pride “was born… out of our own desire to renew our vows and our tendency to dream a little too big.” The organizers advise “What started as ‘maybe a few couples would join us’ quickly turned into hundreds of women gathering together to publicly celebrate love in one giant shared ceremony.”

It was at their inn that the couple met Nixon, who stayed there with her wife in 2018. Bride Pride St Pete reflected on the matter July 24 via social media.

“Over the years, we’ve continued to admire Cynthia—not only as an extraordinary actor, but as an advocate, activist, and someone who has never been afraid to stand up for what she believes,” they noted. “So when Bride Pride began to take shape and we asked ourselves one simple question — Who embodies everything this ceremony is about? There was one name at the top of our list.”

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Bride Pride “now begins its next chapter,” they also shared in their release. They called St. Petersburg “a city nationally recognized for its vibrant arts scene, waterfront beauty, thriving LGBTQ+ community and dynamic Pride celebrations.”

“With the world feeling increasingly polarized, choosing to celebrate love and community becomes even more meaningful,” Mitnick shared. “We’re on a mission to create joy, build connection and remind people that love will always have the power to unite us.”

Winter Pride Executive Director Rob Hall echoes her.

“There has never been a more important time to celebrate love openly and unapologetically,” he tells Watermark Out News. “Bringing Bride Pride to Winter Pride reflects everything our organization stands for: visibility, inclusion, connection and joy.

“Together, we’re creating more than an event,” he continues. “We’re creating a moment that will inspire people, strengthen community and remind the world that love is always worth celebrating.”

Bride Pride St Pete expects to attract couples from around the world. Interested parties can find registration details and more on the event’s website.

Winter Pride returns to St. Petersburg Feb. 14-21, 2027. Bride Pride St Pete will happen Feb. 21, 2027. For more information, visit WinterPrideSaintPete.com and BridePrideStPete.com.

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