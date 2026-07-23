PHOTOS: Orlando organizations award over $100K in LGBTQ+ scholarships

(Photo by Azlyn Cato)

ORLANDO | Four of Central Florida’s leading advocacy and philanthropic organizations held a joint scholarship ceremony at The Abbey on July 22, with awards totaling more than $100,000.

This historic show of solidarity was from The LGBT+ Center Orlando, Central Florida Foundation, The Dru Project and the Singhaus Scholarship for Performing Arts. The organizations aligned efforts to highlight scholarship recipients and celebrate their collective commitment to the LGBTQ+ community.

These scholarships will provide critical financial assistance to LGBTQ+ students and allies pursuing higher education, vocational training and careers in the arts.

The scholarships were awarded as follows:

The Center Orlando: Facilitating academic grants for students across Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties.

Facilitating academic grants for students across Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. Singhaus Scholarship for Performing Arts: Providing need-based aid for students pursuing careers in theatre, costume design, and the creative arts.

Providing need-based aid for students pursuing careers in theatre, costume design, and the creative arts. Central Florida Foundation: The OnePulse Scholarship Fund, prioritizing applicants who are survivors, family members, and first responders of the Pulse Tragedy, and the Juan Ramon Guerrero Scholarship Fund, focusing on students studying finance or a finance-related field and who have had a positive impact in and support for the LGBTQ community.

The OnePulse Scholarship Fund, prioritizing applicants who are survivors, family members, and first responders of the Pulse Tragedy, and the Juan Ramon Guerrero Scholarship Fund, focusing on students studying finance or a finance-related field and who have had a positive impact in and support for the LGBTQ community. The Dru Project: Continuing the legacy of Christopher Andrew “Drew” Leinonen, offering “Spirit of Dru” scholarships to student leaders and advocates.

“By coming together, we are doing more than just handing out checks; we are sending a message to our youth that their community is investing in their future,” said George Wallace, CEO of The Center Orlando. “This $100,000 investment represents our collective belief in the brilliance and resilience of LGBTQ+ students in central Florida.”

The ceremony was hosted by Jesse Pagan from WESH 2, as he is also on the board of directors for The Center. He noted that today was about celebrating the students and their hard work.

“We could not be prouder of the future you are building, not just for yourselves, but for your community,” Pagan says.

Each organization awarded multiple scholarships to students located in Florida and nationwide. Some students were able to attend in person, while some were out of town.

Nyauni Crowelle, scholarship recipient for Central Florida Foundation, shared a video accepting her scholarship. She thanked those who believed in her to receive this scholarship.

“Your support has strengthened my education, sharpened my sense of purpose and encouraged me to think bigger about the impact I have in the world,” Crowelle shared.

For more information on the organizations, visit TheCenterOrlando.org, CFFound.org, TheDruProject.org and SinghausScholarship.org.

Watermark Out News attended the scholarship ceremony. View our photos below.

Photos by Azlyn Cato.

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