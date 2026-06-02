St. Petersburg staple Red Mesa Cantina announces immediate closure

Watermark Out News and the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber hold Out for Business Tampa Bay at Red Mesa Cantina last year. (File photo)

ST. PETERSBURG | Red Mesa Cantina announced its immediate closure June 2, impacting both the downtown restaurant and the building’s event space regularly used for LGBTQ+ and other events.

The Red Mesa brand has been a St. Petersburg staple since the launch of Red Mesa Restaurant in 1995. Subsequent locations like Red Mesa Cantina and Red Mesa Mercado have been longtime LGBTQ+ fan favorites, hosting drag brunches, Watermark Out News gatherings and more.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce that, effective immediately, Red Mesa Cantina will be closing after 16 unforgettable years in downtown St. Petersburg, along with the Red Mesa Event Spaces located above the restaurant, which became home to so many celebrations, milestones, and memories over the years,” they announced via social media.

“What began as a vision to bring people together through food, hospitality, and community became something far greater because of all of you,” the post continued. “… For 16 years, Red Mesa Cantina had the privilege of serving the St. Petersburg community, while the Event Spaces allowed us to celebrate life’s biggest occasions alongside you. We are deeply grateful for every guest, couple, client, vendor, employee, and friend who supported us through this journey.”

Read the full statement below, via Red Mesa Cantina’s Facebook:

Notably, Veytia Ventures, LLC, which owns the restaurant, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy June 1. Its other locations remain open at this time.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube