City of Tampa raises Pride flag above City Hall

The Pride flag flies above City Hall. (Photo via City of Tampa/Facebook)

TAMPA | City officials gathered June 1 to recognize Pride Month, raising the the Pride flag above City Hall.

Those in attendance included Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, the city’s 59th and first openly LGBTQ+ leader, and City Council District 1’s Alan Clendenin. The openly LGBTQ+ representative was unanimously re-elected to serve as the governing body’s chair last month.

“PROUD to celebrate our diversity each & every day in our community!” the city shared via social media afterwards. “Together, Mayor Jane Castor, Tampa City Council, and community members gathered to kick off Pride Month today by raising the Pride flag at City Hall.”

“Our diversity is one of our greatest strengths,” the mayor added. “In Tampa, we come together to celebrate our differences.”

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