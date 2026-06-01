PHOTOS: Orlando Gay Chorus delivers ‘Fierce & Fabulous’ farewell to Dr. Harold Wright

(Photo by Danny Garcia)

ORLANDO | The Orlando Gay Chorus was “Fierce & Fabulous” on May 31 with a packed performance at Steinmetz Hall inside the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

The two-act concert celebrated LGBTQ+ artists, with the chorus performing hits from queer icons including Ricky Martin, Tracy Chapman, Lady Gaga, and many more.

The evening also marked a significant milestone for the organization as Dr. Harold Wright conducted the chorus for the final time. Wright, who has served as the organization’s artistic director and conductor, is relocating out of state after completing his Ph.D. to continue his career in education.

The performance highlighted the artistry and energy that define the Orlando Gay Chorus while honoring the legacy of LGBTQ+ musicians and storytellers whose work continues to inspire audiences.

View our photos from the performance in the Dr. Phillips Center below.

Photos by Danny Garcia.

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